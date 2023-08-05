HamberMenu
15 more beaches will be developed in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

August 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna reviewes about the amenities to be provided at the local beaches.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna reviewes about the amenities to be provided at the local beaches. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that 15 more beaches will be developed in addtion to the existing 17 beaches in Visakhapatnam district. Of the 15 new beaches, eight beaches fall under Bheemunipatnam constituency, he said. The Collector conducted beach committee meeting along with the tourism officials, management of various hotels and a few others here on Saturday.

The 15 beaches were - Bheemunipatnam constituency - Panduvula Pancha Beach, Annavaram Beach, Pedangamayyapalem Beach, Bheemili GVMC Beach, Chalam Beach, Chepala Uppada Beach, Ramadri Rock Beach, Thimmapuram Beach. East Constituency - Madhurawada Beach, IT Beach, Yendada Beach, Seethakonda Beach, Lawsons Bay Beach. Gajuwaka Constituency - Yarada 2 Beach andYarada 1 Beach

During the meeting, Mr. Mallikarjuna reviewed about the amenities to be provided at the local beaches. He said that the administration should provide fun activities, boating and water sports activities at the beaches. He also said that they are taking permissions from AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) to take up development activities.

Former Tourism Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao said that beach development should be taken up with the support of locals and the authorities must also ensure they generate employment for the locals. He also said that mobile toilets, drinking water facility and shelters are necessary along the coastal stretch for the tourists. He stressed the need for establishing Tourism Information Centres and also suggested considering ‘Spiritual Tourism’, ‘Adventure Tourism’ in the district.

MLC Varudu Kalyani, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, District Forest officer Anant Shankar, Regional Director of Tourism department, Srinivasa Pani and others were present.

