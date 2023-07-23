15-month-old baby murder case: mother, paramour arrested

July 23, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Duvvada police arrested a 19-year-old woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her 15-month-old baby girl and burying the body at JNNURM Colony in Mangalapalem area here, on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as B. Sneha and N. Ramana, natives of Yelamanchali in Anakapalli district.

On July 22, the police retrieved the baby’s body from an isolated place and arrested Sneha on suspicion. Later, they identified the baby to be Sneha’s daughter B. Geetha Sri.

During the investigation, the police found that about two-and-a-half years ago, Sneha began her love affair with a youth named Sai, a native of Vijayawada and a resident of Yelamanchali. They married, settled in Vijayawada, and had a baby girl, Geetha Sri.

Initially, the couple was happy, but as days passed by, frequent quarrels erupted between them, and Sneha parted ways with Sai, and a month ago, she started living with her ex-lover Ramana in a rented house at Mangalapalem.

Crime motive

On July 17, Ramana allegedly hit the baby girl on her head, injuring her severely. Instead of shifting her to a hospital, Ramana and Sneha gave her first aid at home. However, after some time, the baby died. The duo buried the body around 10.30 p.m. at an isolated place near their home.

Inspector B. Srinivasa Rao said that after parting ways with her husband, Sneha developed a dislike for her baby as she felt the baby was a hindrance to her relationship with Ramana.

“We have also retrieved some voice messages from her mobile phone to Sai, where she expressed hatred towards Geetha Sri,” he said.

A murder case was registered.