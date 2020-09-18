1.5 lakh candidates to appear for Village Secretariat exams in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 September 2020 23:01 IST

‘Seating for those affected by virus will be arranged at isolation rooms in the centres’

As many as 1,50,441 candidates from the district are appearing for Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam recruitment examinations, which are scheduled to be held from September 20 to 26 for 1,585 posts, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said, here on Friday. He said that the examination will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and he appealed to the candidates to reach their centres before the scheduled time. He said that candidates, who have tested COVID-19 positive, can appear for the examination and their seating will be arranged at an isolation room in the centre.

He said that 277 examination centres, including 168 under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, have been set up. Every centre will have a Special Officer, he said, adding that all COVID-19 safety measures will be taken at the centres. He said that candidates will undergo thermal temperature scan at the centre and will be provided sanitisers. He also asked the officials to ensure all candidates wear masks. RTC will run special buses for the candidates in all routes, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vinay Chand said that 29 Special Cluster Officers, 113 Route Officers, 347 Chief Superintendents, 189 additional Chief Superintendents, 2,200 Hall Superintendents, 6,344 invigilators have been appointed for the conduct of the examination. On the first day, 94,549 candidates will appear for the examination. Out of them, 73,246 candidates will appear in the morning session, while 21,297 will appear in the afternoon session, he said. On the second day, 30,243 candidates will appear for the examination, he added.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination.