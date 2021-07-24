15 cases solved, 20 persons arrested

The city police have completed investigation in 15 cases which were reported under various police station limits and recovered property worth around ₹9.28 lakh on Friday. The police also arrested 20 persons and have taken seven juveniles into their custody for their alleged involvement in these cases.

Giving the details in a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), V Suresh Babu said that among the 15 cases cracked, nine cases pertain to two-wheeler thefts. In these nine cases, police have arrested seven persons and took seven juveniles into their custody. Police have recovered about 15 two-wheelers from them. Among the cases, three cases were reported from Kancharapalem police station limits, while two cases each were reported from Parawada and MVP police station limits. Similarly, MVP Police station, Arilova and Dwaraka police station limits reported one case each. All these cases were reported since May, according to police.

The police also arrested seven persons for allegedly being involved in committing house break-in in four cases in which two were reported from Gajuwaka and, one case each was reported from Malkapuram and Anandapuram. In another case, four persons were arrested for allegedly committing theft of a generator worth ₹3 lakh from a restaurant. The police arrested two persons including a woman for allegedly snatching away gold ornaments from a person.