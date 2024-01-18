14th All-India Police Commando Competition to be held in Vizag from January 22

January 18, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 14th All-India Police Commando Competition will be hosted by Andhra Pradesh at the AP Police Greyhounds training facility from January 22.

In total, 16 States, along with seven paramilitary forces, will be participating with their elite commando forces in the competition, which will culminate on January 30.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Director General of Greyhounds, R.K. Meena, said that each of the 16 States will be sending their elite commando forces. While Odisha and Chhattisgarh will be sending their commandos from Special Operations Group (SOG), Maharashtra will send its C-60, and paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, ITBP, RPF, SSB, and CISF will send their commandos.

Each team will comprise 13 to 15 commandos, and the competition is going to be unique and interesting, where their skills, endurance and teamwork will be tested.

According to Mr. Meena, the competition will include events such as navigation and skill tests such as bomb detection and defusing, target recce, first aid and firing, raids, and assaults, and endurance tests will include Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC).

The commandos will be judged by an expert team from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The AP team will comprise personnel from the Greyhounds and Octopus.

The competition is likely to be inaugurated by State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, and the closing ceremony will be attended by DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.