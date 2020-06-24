14,866 women identified as YSR Kapu Nestham beneficiaries in the district: Collector

A total of 14,866 eligible woman have been identified from the district and will receive financial assistance of ₹15,000 per year as part of YSR Kapu Nestham, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand. For these beneficiaries, about ₹22.29 crore is being credited to their bank accounts. He said that the remaining beneficiaries will be identified soon and the amount will be credited to them, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Kapu Nestham for the welfare of the women from the Kapu community through video conference from Vijayawada. As part of this scheme, the government will provide ₹15,000 per year for all the eligible woman aged between 45 and 60 years for a period of five years.

Agriculture and district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and a few others attended the conference. A few beneficiaries from Anandapuram interacted with Mr. Jagan during the programme.