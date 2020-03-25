147 vehicles seized in a day

The district police have booked cases against 165 persons under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charge of violating the lockdown orders by moving on roads for no reason and opening of non-essential stores in the rural police station limits.
The police teams also seized 147 vehicles. Rural SP Attada Babujee inspected Anakapalle Town. He urged people not stay at home during the lockdown period. He also said that a number of check-posts have been arranged at various points.
It may be recalled that the police booked about 134 cases on March 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.