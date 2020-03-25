147 vehicles seized in a day

The district police have booked cases against 165 persons under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charge of violating the lockdown orders by moving on roads for no reason and opening of non-essential stores in the rural police station limits.

The police teams also seized 147 vehicles. Rural SP Attada Babujee inspected Anakapalle Town. He urged people not stay at home during the lockdown period. He also said that a number of check-posts have been arranged at various points.

It may be recalled that the police booked about 134 cases on March 24.