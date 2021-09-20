14,595 traffic violation cases booked in nine days in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 September 2021 18:06 IST

Police organise special drive focussing on six violations

The city traffic police booked nearly 14,595 traffic violations cases in a span of nine days. The cases were booked as part of the special drive, which was organised focussing on six specific traffic violations, from September 10.

The traffic police have conducted drives to check unauthorised use of stickers such as press or MLAs, using high decibel horns, using registration number plates other than the prescribed high security plates, high beam lights, overloading in auto-rickshaws and use of tinted glass in four- wheelers.

According to the police, among the violations, as many as 10,677 violation cases, more than 70% were booked against people for using unauthorised registration number plates or number plates with designs. Police also fined them using e-challans.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that except for violations concerning unauthorised use of stickers, the police teams have imposed fines for rest of the violations. “Since it is for the first time, we have counselled those who were caught using stickers and informed that next time, they will be fined,” he said.

Officials said that 689 people were caught using unauthorised stickers on their vehicles in these nine days. Among them, 213 were caught using Police sticker, while 274 were caught using ‘Press’ sticker. Similarly, 77 were using MLA stickers. The police have counselled them.

Meanwhile, the police have imposed fines against 948 auto-rickshaw drivers for carrying passengers more than the permissible limits Similarly, e-challans were generated against 805 persons for using high beam lights, while 439 persons were fined for using high decibel horns. The traffic police have removed tinted glasses from 1,029 four-wheelers in the drive.

Traffic police said that the drive would continue.