145 new cases take district COVID tally to 56,660

No deaths reported in 48 hours

For the first time since July, the district recorded no deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 48 hours. With no deaths, the total count of deaths stands at 479.

In July and August, the average death count per day was around four and it dropped to 2 to 3 in September and October.The district recorded 145 new cases, taking the total count to 56,660 and active cases to 1,855. During the last 24 hours, the district recorded 184 discharges, taking the total number of discharges to 54,326 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, this year.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that there are six very active, 19 active and 294 dormant clusters in the district.

As many as 627 clusters were already denotified by the district administration.