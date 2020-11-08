₹143 crore disbursed under phase two of Kapu Nestham

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna launching the second phase of Kapu Nestham in Vijayawada on Saturday.

3.30 lakh women stand to benefit

An amount of ₹143 crore was on Saturday credited into the bank accounts of 95,245 beneficiaries under the second phase of YSR Kapu Nestam scheme.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna said the government was committed to the welfare of women from the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive ₹15,000 as financial assistance. Though the scheme was launched in June, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave one month more time for those who had been left out to apply, and now all the eligible women were being provided the assistance.

With this remittance, 3,30,605 women benefited to the tune of approximately ₹496 crore.

Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja said tht Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 90% of the poll promises in 16 months of forming the government, with priority to the welfare of Backward Classes, Kapus and minorities.