ADVERTISEMENT

1,404 voters will go for ‘Vote from Home’ in Visakhapatnam on May 7 and 8

May 02, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday said 1,404 voters across the district have applied for the ‘Vote from Home’ (VfH) facility offered by the Election Commission of India. The registered voters, individuals aged above 85 and those with 40% disability, will have to exercise their franchise on May 7 and 8, he added. If they fail to respond on the dates, they will be given a final chance on May 9, he added. A seven-member committee will manage the process, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US