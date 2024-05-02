1,404 voters will go for ‘Vote from Home’ in Visakhapatnam on May 7 and 8

May 02, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

District Election Officer and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday said 1,404 voters across the district have applied for the ‘Vote from Home’ (VfH) facility offered by the Election Commission of India. The registered voters, individuals aged above 85 and those with 40% disability, will have to exercise their franchise on May 7 and 8, he added. If they fail to respond on the dates, they will be given a final chance on May 9, he added. A seven-member committee will manage the process, he added.