1,400 sanitation staff leave for flood-hit Vijayawada to take up rescue and rehabilitation activities

A team of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, staff and workers have left for Vijayawada to engage and assist in the rescue and rehabilitation activities following the floods in Vijayawada, here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, the team also includes Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma and Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar. The team also includes a Superintending Engineer, three Executive Engineers, three Deputy Executive Engineers and eight Assistant Engineers.

Besides the officials, as many as 1,400 sanitation staff guided by 14 sanitary inspectors are also leaving for Vijayawada along with work gear and rain coats etc. The corporation is also taking seven water tanks, water pumping machinery and other equipment needed as part of rehabilitation activities.

The corporation team has left in about 29 buses on Tuesday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.