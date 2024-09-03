ADVERTISEMENT

1,400 sanitation staff leave for flood-hit Vijayawada to take up rescue and rehabilitation activities

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC staff leaving for Vijayawada to take part in rescue and rehabilitation activities in an RTC Bus from Visakhaptnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A team of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, staff and workers have left for Vijayawada to engage and assist in the rescue and rehabilitation activities following the floods in Vijayawada, here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, the team also includes Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma and Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar. The team also includes a Superintending Engineer, three Executive Engineers, three Deputy Executive Engineers and eight Assistant Engineers.

Besides the officials, as many as 1,400 sanitation staff guided by 14 sanitary inspectors are also leaving for Vijayawada along with work gear and rain coats etc. The corporation is also taking seven water tanks, water pumping machinery and other equipment needed as part of rehabilitation activities.

The corporation team has left in about 29 buses on Tuesday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US