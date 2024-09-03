GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,400 sanitation staff leave for flood-hit Vijayawada to take up rescue and rehabilitation activities

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
GVMC staff leaving for Vijayawada to take part in rescue and rehabilitation activities in an RTC Bus from Visakhaptnam on Tuesday.

GVMC staff leaving for Vijayawada to take part in rescue and rehabilitation activities in an RTC Bus from Visakhaptnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A team of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, staff and workers have left for Vijayawada to engage and assist in the rescue and rehabilitation activities following the floods in Vijayawada, here on Tuesday.

Led by GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, the team also includes Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma and Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar. The team also includes a Superintending Engineer, three Executive Engineers, three Deputy Executive Engineers and eight Assistant Engineers.

Besides the officials, as many as 1,400 sanitation staff guided by 14 sanitary inspectors are also leaving for Vijayawada along with work gear and rain coats etc. The corporation is also taking seven water tanks, water pumping machinery and other equipment needed as part of rehabilitation activities.

The corporation team has left in about 29 buses on Tuesday night.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.