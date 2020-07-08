140 new cases take tally to 1,663

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2020 23:17 IST

Two more deaths reported in the district; 108 persons discharged

With the rapid increase in COVID -19 cases with each passing day, the district registered the biggest single-day spike of 140 cases on Wednesday. The tally increased to 1,663 cases. The death toll also increased to 13 with two more persons succumbing to the virus. Meanwhile, 108 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative, on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 883, while the number of persons discharged is 767. Among the new deaths, a 50-year old person from Odisha who died recently due to health issues in a private hospital had tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, Rambili, Makavarapalem, Yelamanchali, Cheedikada, Atchutapuram, Bheemili, Kummaraveedhi, Vullipayalavariveedhi, DBK Quarters, Golugonda, Chodavaram, Simhagiri Colony, Narasimha Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Murali Nagar and a few other areas are new clusters.

There are 114 very active clusters, 151 active clusters and 68 dormant clusters in the district till date. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

At a time the COVID-19 tally witnesses a steep increase, the good sign is that a large number of people who were infected with the virus are also recovering quickly. Statistics from the Health Department say that 245 persons have recovered from the virus, including 108 on Wednesday, and got discharged after testing negative.

According to the officials, the district administration wants to ensure that the death rate should be low. In this regard, tests are being conducted to all high-risk persons apart from appealing to public to come forward and reach them in case of any symptoms immediately. “As of now, the death rate is less than one per cent in the district. Among the victims, a few are from other areas. Even this should be brought down. This is only possible by early treatment,” said Dr. Sudhakar.