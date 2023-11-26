14-year-old goes missing at Thanthadi Beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

November 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 14-year-old boy went missing at Thanthadi Beach under Parawada police station limits in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

The missing boy was identified as J. Rajesh of B.C Colony, Parawada and a Class IX student.

Inspector of Parawada police station Eswara Rao said that five persons from B.C Colony went to Thanthadi Beach on Sunday afternoon. While three were playing cricket, two of them including Rajesh had entered the bluewaters for swimming. The duo were pulled in by strong waves. While one boy reached the shore safely, Rajesh went missing, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parawada police have registered a case. Search operation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.