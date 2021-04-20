A 14-year-old boy went missing at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. According to sources, Girish, who came to the beach along with his family members, went missing while playing in the waters. The local community guards have swung into action immediately, but there was no trace of him till late in the evening. Three Town police have registered a case.
14-year-old goes missing at RK Beach
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 20, 2021 22:08 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 20, 2021 22:08 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 10:10:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/14-year-old-goes-missing-at-rk-beach/article34370093.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story