14-year-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by 43-year-old man in Visakhapatnam

July 09, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 43-year-old person under Airport police station limits in the city. The incident came to light after the father of the girl lodged a complaint with the local police on Saturday night.

As per the police, the accused Satya Rao has allegedly sweet-talked and sexually assaulted her some days ago. The girl reportedly informed the matter to her mother, a few days ago.

Sources said that the complainant also alleged involvement of another four persons in the case.

The case was handed over to Disha police for further investigation. On Sunday, the accused Satya Rao was arrested and sent to remand.

Police have been investigating the allegation of involvement of four other persons in reportedly troubling the minor girl.

The girl was also sent for medical examination.

