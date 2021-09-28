A boy aged around 14 years has gone missing after falling into a swamp in Sundarayya Colony under Steel Plant Police Station limits, here on Monday evening. According to the police, three boys had gone for fishing and one fell into the swamp. The identity of the boy is yet to be known. Search and rescue operation is on.
14-year-old boy goes missing in swamp
Special Correspondent
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 28, 2021 00:31 IST
