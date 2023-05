May 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 14-year-old boy drowned at RK Beach, while another boy who was rescued from drowning is battling for his life in a private hospital here on Saturday. As per the police, D. Ishanth and P.S. Shyam Kumar went for swimming near Gangalamma Temple area, where they were pulled in by strong waves. Though the duo were brought back to the shore by the swimmers, Ishanth died, while Shyam was shifted to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. One Town police have registered a case.