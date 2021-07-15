A 14-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a water body near Kommadi area her on Wednesday. According to sources in the police, Anand (14), a resident of YSR Colony, Kommadi, went to a check dam near his colony. It was learnt that Anand didn’t know swimming. But he entered into the waters with a large piece of thermocol sheet, hoping that it would keep him afloat. The body was fished out by the locals.
14-year-old boy drowns in check dam
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 15, 2021 00:22 IST
