14-year-old ‘attempts’ to end life after being ‘labelled’ as thief at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

February 12, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy reportedly attempted to end his life by jumping before a running train, as he felt humiliated on being labelled as a ‘thief’, at Pendurthi on Saturday (February 11). However, he took back his decision at the last moment and he escaped with minor injuries.

As per the police, the boy from Lakshmipuram area was recently reprimanded by his neighbour. The neighbour alleged that the boy was loitering near his house to commit theft. Upset by this, the boy reportedly wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was watching a honeycomb near his house.

The injured boy was shifted to King George Hospital for treatment.

Pendurthi police said that the boy is out of danger. A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

