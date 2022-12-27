14 students from two Atal Tinkering Labs in Andhra Pradesh selected to compete in global hackathon to be organised in Gurugram

December 27, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Out of 700 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) from all the 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, 14 students from two ATLs have been selected to participate in a three-day international hackathon for high school students to be organised in Gurugram, Haryana, from December 30. The Shelburne-based Hack Club from the US, a global network of high school computer hackers, makers and coders will organise the event, for the first time in India.

Thirteen students, including five girls, studying from classes 8 to 10 of Sri Sarada Vidyanilayam (SSV), Nakkavanipalem, are from Visakhapatnam, while one student is from the ATL of Nagarjuna Model School in Kadapa.

Speaking to The Hindu, the ATL’s Visakhapatnam Regional Mentor V. Raja Sekhar said, “These students are an inspiration to other ATL students in the State. The motivation of teachers and parents makes the children to work hard for success in the International Hackathon, which will test the coding skills of the students.”

Explaining the concept of ATLs, Mr. Raja Sekhar said that it was nothing but a lab for students to experiment with their innovative ideas and thoughts with the basic equipment available. The ATLs act as mentors to the students at the foundation-level, he added.

From 2018, ATLs have been launched in the State in a phased manner. An average of around 200 students are mentored at each ATL. Of the 10,000 ATLs across the country, 20 are located in Visakhapatnam and 700 in Andhra Pradesh, he said while adding that the ATLs are part of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) set up by NITI Aayog with an objective to create and encourage an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship among the school students.

The SSV school’s ATL in-charge P.D.L.N. Srinivasa Rao said, “This will be a great opportunity for all of us. The students got this opportunity because of their active performance in tinkering activities ranging from basic electronics, IoT, robotics, cultivation, astronomy to artistic skills like wool crafts.”

The SSV’s Class X student N. Pavani, who is active in coding, said: “Since my father is a mason, I closely observe his work, apart from learning other aspects from our teachers. It helped me a lot to push me towards tinkering activities. It is a great opportunity for me and my co-students.”

‘Proud moment’

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that it was a matter of pride that students of Visakhapatnam ATL, which is associated with the Institution’s Innovation Council of Andhra University, have been selected for the international hackathon.

“AU’s guidance has helped ATL achieve various recognitions including this global opportunity. We are ready to support schools and students in future,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.