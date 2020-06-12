14 new cases take tally to 252 in Vizag district

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 23:16 IST

Four-month-old baby discharged after recovery

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the tally to 252.

With the new cases, the number of active cases increased to 127.

Advertising

Advertising

Five more patients were discharged from hospital after testing negative on Friday, taking the total number of discharges to 124. One person died from Chengalraopeta from the district.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, the number of clusters in the district as on Friday is 54.

There are 43 very active clusters which reported cases in the last four days. The number of active clusters and dormant clusters are eight and three respectively.

4-month-old discharged

A four-month-old baby, who was admitted to VIMS with COVID-19, was discharged from hospital after testing negative. The baby hails from Rampachodavaram area in East Godavari district and was admitted on May 25. The baby was in critical condition and was provided treatment in a ventilator.

After 18 days of treatment, his health condition improved. The baby was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand appreciated the efforts of VIMS doctors.