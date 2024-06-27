GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1.4 km tunnel blasted as part of doubling work on KK line

Published - June 27, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Saurabh Prasad inspecting the doubling works on the Kottavalasa-Araku section of KK line on Thursday.

DRM Saurabh Prasad inspecting the doubling works on the Kottavalasa-Araku section of KK line on Thursday.

The construction of tunnels on the Kottavalasa-Araku section of KK line has reached a significant milestone with the blasting of the 1.4 km-long tunnel number 5, between Bodavara and Shivlingpuram, on Thursday. This is the fourth of the six tunnels to be constructed in the Bodavara-Shivalingapuram section.

The challenging section is characterised by khondalite rocks and soil comprising sandstone mixed with clay, indicating the complexity of the project. The initiative is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of railway operations in the region, providing crucial infrastructure for future transportation needs.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Sudhir Gupta, Deputy Chief Engineer Rajeev Kumar and other divisional officers, inspected the works. The team monitored the coordination between construction and other department officials, which had streamlined operations and expedited the construction of tunnels on the KK line, according to Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

A total of 96.45 km of the 189 km-long Koraput-Kottavalasa section has been completed and the division is likely to cross 100 km of doubling in this part of KK line by August 15, 2024, with the commissioning of Gorapur-Darliput section.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / indian railways

