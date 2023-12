December 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) intercepted two persons and seized 14 kg ganja near DLO Junction under IV Town police station limits on Saturday night. The CTF officials found that the two accused were transporting ganja in buckets. To evade from the police, they have covered the buckets with tamarind. Cases were booked.