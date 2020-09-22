₹14 cr. sanctioned for bridge at Pandrangi

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2020 23:52 IST

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao thanked Chief Minister Y.S, Jagan Mohan Reddy for according administrative sanction for ₹14 crore for the construction of High Level Bridge across Gostani river at Pandrangi village of Padmanabham mandal. The Panchayat Raj Department issued orders regarding the administrative sanction here on Tuesday. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he had written letter to the Chief Minister stating that the bridge in Pandrangi mandal, the birthplace of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju, is a long-pending project. He also explained that the bridge would sort out issues of locals and would develop number of villages in the region. In response to the letter, the CM has given orders.

