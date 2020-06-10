Visakhapatnam

14 COVID-19 cases take the tally to 226 in Visakhapatam district

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 10 June 2020 22:39 IST
Updated: 10 June 2020 22:39 IST

Continuing the spike in COVID-19 cases, the district recorded 14 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 226.

The number of active cases in the district now stand at 114, 111 were discharged and one person had died.

The total number of containment clusters have risen from 55 to 57, which includes 30 very active clusters and eight active clusters.

The cases were reported from Anakapalle, Parawada, Atchutapuram, Sivajipalem, Sriharipuram, Aganampudi, Vadlapudi, Pendurthy and Peda Gantyada.

