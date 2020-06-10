14 COVID-19 cases take the tally to 226 in Visakhapatam district

Continuing the spike in COVID-19 cases, the district recorded 14 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 226.
The number of active cases in the district now stand at 114, 111 were discharged and one person had died.
The total number of containment clusters have risen from 55 to 57, which includes 30 very active clusters and eight active clusters.
The cases were reported from Anakapalle, Parawada, Atchutapuram, Sivajipalem, Sriharipuram, Aganampudi, Vadlapudi, Pendurthy and Peda Gantyada.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.