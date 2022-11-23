13th State-level philatelic exhibition APPEX-2022 gets under way in Visakhapatnam

November 23, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy recalled memories of his childhood, when postcards and letters used to foster family bonding, and stamp collection, a popular hobby, was a source of creativity and inspiration for learning new things out of the box.

He participated as the chief guest at the inaugural of the three-day 13th State-level Philatelic Expo APPEX-2022, being organised at Subbalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam at Railway New Colony here on Wednesday.

Addressing the large gathering of students, visitors and officials and staff of India Post, Prof. Prasad Reddy recalled, “In our younger days, postcards sent by relatives and friends used to be read and spiked, only to be read and re-read even after several years, bringing nostalgic memories. The letters promoted family bonding. Now, e-mails and SMSes have promoted faster communication and the change needs to be welcomed. But, the personal touch and affection have been lost.”

The Vice-Chancellor called upon parents not to pressurise their children for ranks in Intermediate but take them out to these kind of expos, which would give them a refreshing break from monotonous learning in the classroom, while enabling them to acquire knowledge on a wide variety of subjects through pictures and the accompanying write-ups on them. Philately was a very good hobby, which could be acquired at any age, he said.

Prof. Prasad Reddy informed the gathering that Andhra University, which was one among the few oldest universities in India, would be turning 98 on April 26, 2023. The centenary celebrations of the university would be held for three years from that date. He appealed to the Postal Department to consider releasing a stamp on Andhra University on the historic occasion.

Post Master General of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Regions D.S.V.R. Murthy said that designing a single stamp involves a lot of hard work by the Postal Department of the Government of India. Philatelists collect, preserve and display their collections from time to time at exhibitions. Researchers were doing Ph. D s on stamp collections like varieties of collections, rarity and knowledge disseminated through stamps.

A total of 109 philatelists were participating in the expo with around 5,500 sheets. He called upon children to visit the expo and acquire knowledge from the exhibits on display. The winners would be chosen by the jury, who are from outside Andhra Pradesh.

Senior Manager of HPCL K.R. Kiran Kumar, Director of Postal Services, Vijayawada, A.K. Nayak, and Director of Accounts, Postal- Vijayawada, V. Rose Mary, spoke.

The Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the expo, and released a book on ‘Special stamps of Andhra Pradesh’, brought out by the Philatelic team of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle.