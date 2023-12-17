1,340 ex-servicemen take part in job fair in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence organised an employment fair at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana, on December 17 (Sunday) to bring the ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and the employment providers on a common platform.

The ex-servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu took part in the programme in which nearly 30 companies took part. As many as 1,340 ex-servicemen from the Army, Air Force and Navy registered for employment.

The job fair was inaugurated by Commodore Vivek Hotti, Director of Regional Centre ECHS in the presence of CII, Andhra Pradesh Chapter convener Srinivasa Raju.

Five more such job fairs have been planned across the country in the coming months, said the organisers.

The jobs ranged from senior supervisors and mid and senior managers to strategic planners and project directors.

The event was beneficial for both corporate and the ex-servicemen who got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies at the job fair.

