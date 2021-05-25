Visakhapatnam

133 cases booked for violating COVID norms

The city police have booked as many as 133 cases against persons who were allegedly moving out by violating COVID-19 norms. The police teams also generated as many as 7,201 challans against motorists, allegedly found moving at various public places, commercial establishments, hotels and a few other places.

Meanwhile, the police also generated challans against 86 persons for moving out without masks. All these cases were booked in between May 23 (5 p.m.) and May 25 (5 p.m.).

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha requested people not to come out except for emergency and medical purposes during curfew hours and support police to contain spread of coronavirus.

