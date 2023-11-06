1,305 complaints related to land disputes received at Pre-Litigation Council Forum in Visakhapatnam, says member

November 06, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Complaints related to land issues like encroachments, false mutations, false records and duplication of land records are mainly registered in the authorised Pre-Litigation Council Forum (PCLF) in the city.

“We have registered 1,305 complaints related to land issues in our PCLF since 2020. A total of 595 complaints have been resolved, and the remaining complaints are still being processed. At the same time, we sensitise people to approach us directly without going around for response at different public grievance systems, as we are a dedicated body to resolve land-related issues in the city,” a PCLF member told The Hindu.

The stakeholders in PCLF are officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Visakhapatnam City Police and the Revenue Department. There is also a helpline number (112) for registering of complaints to the PCLF directly. It receives complaints every Wednesday and Friday at its office (Room No. 12) at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium. The PCLF was launched by then Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, effective from October 28 in 2020.

According to the sources in the Revenue Department at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, every month the maximum number of complaints received are related to land issues. The reason for this is that the authorities concerned at the ground level are not working properly.

Explaining the problem with an example, the Revenue official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have received a complaint from an NRI that his vacant land was encroached by someone. The complainant approached the authorities concerned for help, but his problem was not resolved. Later a complaint was filed in the PCLF. If the authorities solve the problem in the first place, there is no need to approach the PCLF.”

Another official from GVMC said, “The solution is easy if the complaint is strong. At some point, complainants also make mistakes in their buildings or structures. We received a complaint from a citizen at Madhurawada regarding a compound wall problem. When we checked, the complainant also made a mistake by constructing his building in violation of the approved plan. We agree that our field-level staff during the construction of his building had failed to check whether the person was doing his work as per the approved plan.”

‘Political pressure’

Officials said political pressure was hindering them from acting speedily to solve the problems. “When there is no political interference, we can go according to the rules. Many sincere officials are unable to do their duty due to the involvement of politicians in their work, especially land and construction related issues,” said an officer.

‘Lack of awareness’

GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav of Jana Sena Party said that most of the public representatives in the city are not aware of the grievance addressal systems. Many do not know about the PCLF also. It is the responsibility of stakeholders, including GVMC and police, to create awareness among the public on those systems through frequent public announcements through the media and social media platforms.

“I will bring this issue to the notice of the GVMC executive body, including the Mayor and the Commissioner, about the lack of awareness on PCLF and also illegal activities of the officials,” said Mr. Muthy Yadav.

Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum vice president Sohan Hatangadi said, “We also promote PCLF through our network.”

