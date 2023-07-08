HamberMenu
130 lakh metric tons of ash received from NTPC for highway road projects in four districts of Andhra Pradesh, says NHAI official

July 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received more than 130 lakh metric tons of ash from NTPC Simhadri power station here for the road projects in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts, according to the NHAI regional officer R.K. Singh.

Mr. Singh felicitated NTPC Simhadri station head S.K. Sinha along with Ash utilisation and Ash dyke team on Saturday for continuous ash supply and support to highway projects which enabled timely completion of a number of road projects and also execution of ongoing projects.

