13 youth fall ill due to alleged food poisoning after consuming chicken from restaurant in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On October 8, a group of 13 friends had gone to a restaurant and consumed chicken biryani, following which they fell ill the next morning

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 13 youth were admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering severe vomiting and stomach ache due to alleged food poisoning after consuming food in a noted restaurant at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam. The incident came to light after the local police registered cases against the restaurant late on Monday night.

Inspector of Gajuwaka police station, L. Bhaskar Rao said that on October 8, a group of 13 friends had gone to a restaurant and consumed chicken biryani and barbeque chicken wings.

The next morning, they suffered from vomiting and stomach-related issues and were admitted to hospital. After treatment, nine of them were discharged, but four of them are still undergoing treatment on Tuesday, he said, adding that the condition of the four youth is said to be stable.

The Gajuwaka police have registered cases under 269 and 272 of IPC against the restaurant management.

