13-year-old student falls off autorickshaw, dies in Visakhapatnam

The incident occurred when he was returning from school, say police

July 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell off from an autorickshaw at Kondayyavalasa area near Aganampudi under Duvvada police station limits on Friday. The incident reportedly occurred when he was returning home from his school and it came to light late on Friday night, after the local police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as K Charan Teja (13), a Class IX student from a private school at Ukkunagaram (Sector -12) and a resident of Yeduchetla Marripalem of Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

Inspector of Duvvada police station B. Srinivasa Rao said that the incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy along with six other students was returning home in an auto-rickshaw. When the vehicle reached Kondayyavalasa area, Charan Teja, who was sitting in the backseat accidentally fell from the vehicle. The auto-rickshaw driver U. Mahesh (26) took him to hospital with the help of another person on a two-wheeler immediately, but doctors declared him brought dead.

“The boy received injury just beside his ear and there were no other injuries. He might have hit the iron rod attached to the auto-rickshaw,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He said that the permissible limit of the passengers was only six. No student should be allowed to sit either beside the auto-rickshaw driver or on the back. However, violating the norms, the driver had allowed the boy to sit on the back of the vehicle. Moreover no mesh was arranged for the safety of the children, he said.

The Duvvada police have registered a case against Mahesh. The body was sent for post-mortem.

