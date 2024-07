A 13-year-old girl was reportedly murdered by a boy at Koppugundu area in Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district.

As per the latest reports, the girl named Darshini, a Class IX student, was attacked by the boy at her residence on Saturday evening. She reportedly died on the spot. After the attack, the suspect reportedly fled from the spot.

Rambilli police rushed to the spot and are collecting details regarding the murder, when the last reports came in.

