ADVERTISEMENT

13-year-old girl beaten by mother for not doing chores in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 13, 2024 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl was severely beaten by her mother for allegedly not doing household chores at Simhadri Nagar in Pendurthi here on Tuesday. The girl is now being treated in a hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the police, a woman named Swathi had severely beaten her daughter with a roti-making stick as the minor girl allegedly refuted to clean vessels and do other household works. The girl who had received severe injuries on her hands and legs is now being treated.

Ms. Swathi had divorced her husband and married another person last week, the police said.

Based on the statement of the girl, the police have booked cases and took the woman into their custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US