13-year-old girl beaten by mother for not doing chores in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 13, 2024 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl was severely beaten by her mother for allegedly not doing household chores at Simhadri Nagar in Pendurthi here on Tuesday. The girl is now being treated in a hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

As per the police, a woman named Swathi had severely beaten her daughter with a roti-making stick as the minor girl allegedly refuted to clean vessels and do other household works. The girl who had received severe injuries on her hands and legs is now being treated.

Ms. Swathi had divorced her husband and married another person last week, the police said.

Based on the statement of the girl, the police have booked cases and took the woman into their custody.

