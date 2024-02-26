GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13-year-old girl allegedly raped by physical education teacher in Visakhapatnam

The police arrest the accused and invokes POCSO Act against him

February 26, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM 

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her physical education teacher (PET) at Madhurawada here. The incident came to light late on Sunday night after the police registered a case and arrested the 34-year-old accused on Monday.

Inspector of PM Palem police station Y. Ramakrishna said that the the accused is working as a PET in a private school. He allegedly sweet-talked his student, a minor girl, who is a Class VIII student and took her to his home where he allegedly raped her. Recently, parents of the girl took her to a hospital after she complained of ill-health. Doctors informed them that she was pregnant. The parents lodged a police complaint.

On Monday, the police booked cases under various sections, including rape, and also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act against the accused

Women organisations and parent associations from the city demanded stringent action against the PET. Members of Mahila Chethana, a women organisation from the city condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the PET. K Padma from Mahila Chethana said that the district administration and the city police should ensure that such incidents did not recur. 

Member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Gondu Sitharam demanded that the Education Department conduct an inquiry and submit a report about the incident immediately.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that they have issued showcause notices to the school management and sought explanation about the incident. She said that she had also directed the department authorities to visit the school and enquire about the incident. “If the school management response is not satisfactory, the department will issue orders to de-recognise the school immediately” the DEO told The Hindu.

