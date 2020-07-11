Visakhapatnam

13-year-old boy found hanging from tree

Mystery shrouds the death of 13-year-old boy, who was found hanging from a tree, in interior areas of Sirasapalle under Pedabayulu police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rohith Kumar (13), a Class VII student and a native of Sirasapalle.

According to the police, about one week ago, Rohith Kumar had gone out to graze cattle and returned home. After returning home, he found that his mobile phone was missing and went to search for it. However, he did not return. Though parents searched for him, they did not lodge any missing complaint, police said.

On Saturday morning, Rohith Kumar’s body was found in decomposed state hanging from a tree.

Police registered a case under 174 Cr Pc (Suspicious Death)

Body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said that based on the report, the sections would be altered. Investigation is on.

