A 13-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Ayyappa Colony in Pendurthi on Tuesday. He was allegedly found to be hanging from the ceiling fan when his parents returned home. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Clues team inspected the scene. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.