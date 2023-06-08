13 trains cancelled due to track maintenance works on June 8, 9

June 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thirteen long-distance trains have been cancelled on June 8 and 9 owing to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar station on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section in Kharagpur Division.

The trains cancelled from their originating station on Thursday are 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Superfast Express; 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express; 22851 Santragachi-Mangalore Vivek Express; 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Weekly Superfast Express; 12842 MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandal Express; 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express and 22888 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Express, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair Division) A.K. Tripathi.

22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam station on June 9; 22817 Howrah-Mysore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Howrah on June 9; 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express scheduled to leave Shalimar on June 9; 22807 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Santragachi on June 9, and 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Bi-weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Purlia on June 9 have also been cancelled.

Similarly, 22818 Mysore – Howrah Express, which is scheduled to leave Mysore on June 11, has also been cancelled.

