13 people caught for gambling in Vizag

August 06, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) on Saturday night caught 13 people for playing cards allegedly by betting money. The CTF seized close to ₹90,000 from them.

Based on a tip-off, the CTF searched a hotel at Suryabagh and caught eight persons while they were playing cards and seized ₹63,200 and some mobile phones.

Another team searched Bharat Nagar and caught five persons who were playing cards by betting around ₹24,000. The accused were handed over to the II Town and Pendurthi police stations.

CONNECT WITH US