HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 people caught for gambling in Vizag

August 06, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) on Saturday night caught 13 people for playing cards allegedly by betting money. The CTF seized close to ₹90,000 from them.

Based on a tip-off, the CTF searched a hotel at Suryabagh and caught eight persons while they were playing cards and seized ₹63,200 and some mobile phones.

Another team searched Bharat Nagar and caught five persons who were playing cards by betting around ₹24,000. The accused were handed over to the II Town and Pendurthi police stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.