13 arrested in murder case in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

January 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The district police on Saturday night arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder of 45-year-old G. Nookaraju alias Bujji at Pedaramabhadrapuram village under Payakaraopeta police station limits in Anakapalli district, on January 11. The arrested include S. Sattibabu, T. Mahesh, S. Apparao and 10 others from Peddaramabhadrapuram.

According to the police, two families clashed with each other with sticks and pelting stone on some petty issue. Nookaraju, who was severely injured in the clash, died undergoing treatment.

Police picket was posted in the village.

The Anakapalli police have formed five teams and arrested the accused. Cases were booked.

