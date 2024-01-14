GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 arrested in murder case in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

January 14, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The district police on Saturday night arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder of 45-year-old G. Nookaraju alias Bujji at Pedaramabhadrapuram village under Payakaraopeta police station limits in Anakapalli district, on January 11. The arrested include S. Sattibabu, T. Mahesh, S. Apparao and 10 others from Peddaramabhadrapuram.

According to the police, two families clashed with each other with sticks and pelting stone on some petty issue. Nookaraju, who was severely injured in the clash, died undergoing treatment.

Police picket was posted in the village.

The Anakapalli police have formed five teams and arrested the accused. Cases were booked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.