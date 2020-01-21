12th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme from tomorrow

Around 220 tribal youngsters from Jharkhand will participate in the 12th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, at the youth hostel on Beach Road from January 22 to 28.

As many as 33 participants each from Palamu (Daltonganj), West Singhbhum (Chaibasa), Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Chatra and Ranchi, and 22 from Garhwa district will participate in the programme.

The programme aims at providing an opportunity to tribal youth to visit different places to understand the culture, language, lifestyles, educational avenues, development activities and educational opportunities. During the visit, the participants will interact with the local communities and youth, affiliated with the NYKS Youth Clubs to develop cultural ties.

Programmes galore

The participants would arrive in the city on January 21. They will participate in various activities including interaction and sharing of experiences, thematic discussions on the left wing extremism and role of youth, seminar on life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, patriotism and nation building, skill development and career guidance among others. The participants will also take part in the Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be organised on Beach Road. They will visit Kailasagiri, Kursura Submarine and Aircraft Museums and Rushikonda Beach.

NYKS vice-chairman (New Delhi) S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Minister for Youth Services and Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu may attend the event.