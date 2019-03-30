125th year celebrations of district court from today

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate as chief guest at the inaugural of the two-day quasquicentennial (125th year) celebrations of the Visakhapatnam District Court and Visakhapatnam Bar Association (VBA) at the District Court Complex, here, on Saturday.

The Vice President will address the legal fraternity on the occasion.

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, Judge (Administrative) of Andhra Pradesh High Court will be the guest of the honour.President of VBA, Bandaru Ramakrishna said that Justice N.V. Ramana, Judge of Supreme Court, Justice C Praveen Kumar, Acting Chief Justice of A.P. High Court, and other Judges would participate in the celebrations on Sunday.

He said that VBA was the biggest Bar Association in Andhra Pradesh with over 5,500 advocates on its rolls with over 1,000 women members. All the judges, advocates and staff of courts in Visakhapatnam would participate in the celebrations.

As a part of the celebrations, sports and cultural programmes were organised for the legal fraternity and the winners of various events would be given away prizes during the celebrations, VBA secretary Anuradha Pappu said. The VBA members have been demanding for setting up of a High Court Bench in Visakhapatnam as the city has the requisite infrastructure apart from prestigious law universities, she added.

The police have made security arrangements at the District Court Complex in view of the scheduled visit of the Vice-President and the Judges.

Traffic restrictions would there on the stretch between Old Jail Road Junction and Jagadamba.