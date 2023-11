November 15, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 124 persons who were caught drunken driving at various places in the city including under Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Malkapuram, Gopalapatnam, New Port, PM Palem and other police station limits were produced in various courts here on Tuesday. The court has slapped a fine of over ₹4 lakh on all the drunken drivers and also instructed them to take part in community activities under Malkapuram PS limits for one hour.